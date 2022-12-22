John A. Weber Sells 2,333 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $335.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $340.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.08 and a 200-day moving average of $287.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Re Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

