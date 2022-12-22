Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) CEO Sells $611,344.90 in Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.6 %

LSI opened at $100.06 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have commented on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.