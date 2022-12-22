Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 7,960 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
Shares of GWRE opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $114.94.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,892,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
