CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Donald G. Basile Sells 108,961 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 108,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $525,192.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,880,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,702,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $339.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CMPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $11,351,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

