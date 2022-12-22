Insider Selling: One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells 200,324 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 200,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $540,874.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $2.93 on Thursday. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.41.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Ayrton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ayrton Capital LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,011,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

