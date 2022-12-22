James L. L. Tullis Sells 50,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Alphatec Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.42.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on ATEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.
