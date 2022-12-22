Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Insider Sells $469,174.10 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) insider Lynne Doherty Mcdonald sold 56,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $469,174.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sumo Logic Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUMO opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,748,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 190,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,158,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 201,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
