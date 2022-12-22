Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,662. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 38,681 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $8,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,094,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

