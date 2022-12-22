Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,942,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $96,224.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,662. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.35.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
See Also
