Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $41.29

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

BankUnited Price Performance

BKU stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.05 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BankUnited

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

