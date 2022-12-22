Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $60.21

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.21.

FOUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $53.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 70.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 24.3% in the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

