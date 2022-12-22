Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells $920,236.80 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

