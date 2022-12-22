Suma Krishnan Sells 10,527 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Suma Krishnan sold 4 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $320.04.
  • On Tuesday, November 8th, Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $85.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

