Suma Krishnan Sells 10,527 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Suma Krishnan sold 4 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $320.04.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $65,872.92.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $85.11.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

