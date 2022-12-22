Bihua Chen Purchases 307,692 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Bihua Chen acquired 307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,813,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,286,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Erasca Stock Down 3.2 %
Erasca stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.99.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.