Bihua Chen Purchases 307,692 Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) Director Bihua Chen acquired 307,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,813,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,286,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erasca Stock Down 3.2 %

Erasca stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Erasca

About Erasca

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Erasca by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Erasca by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Erasca by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.