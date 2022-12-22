Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 5,018 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ADBE stock opened at $341.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
