Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $969,800.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $969,800.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Samsara Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE IOT opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Get Samsara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 329,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,136 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 90,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58,757 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 205,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 160,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.