National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Chairman Acquires $790,555.00 in Stock

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arlen Dale Nordhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,007,640.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.05%.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $2,907,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 861,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $17,830,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

