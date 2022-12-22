Alaleh Nouri Sells 20,000 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,056.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 126.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRCT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Articles

