Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,262,812.40 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,365,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

On Monday, November 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $1,011,972.72.

On Friday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $1,056,420.96.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total value of $1,728,915.94.

Atlassian stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.88 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $399.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.04.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

