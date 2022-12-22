Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP Sells $1,052,423.28 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $1,052,423.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,196.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Honeycutt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $260.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.71.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

