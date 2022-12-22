BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Major Shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 595,238 Shares

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 595,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BioCardia Stock Performance

Shares of BCDA opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76. BioCardia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 172.74% and a negative net margin of 931.32%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Analysts predict that BioCardia, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCDA. Dawson James cut BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

