Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
FSFG stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.63. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.
First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.