Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FSFG stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.63. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

