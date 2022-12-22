Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.
IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
TSE IMO opened at C$65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$43.90 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.90.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Stories
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.