Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. CSFB increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE IMO opened at C$65.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$43.90 and a twelve month high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$71.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.90.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

