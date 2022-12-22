Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.00.

DRI stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.90. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

