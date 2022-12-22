XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $64.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $35.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 160,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,133,000 after buying an additional 76,236 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

