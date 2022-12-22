Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $76.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 60.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

