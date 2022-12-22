Analysts Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target at $102.20

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.