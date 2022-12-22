Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Purchases $2,317,525.21 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams purchased 231,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $2,317,525.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,525.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, David Brewster Williams acquired 210,400 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRAC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Williams Rowland Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.