Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Purchases $2,317,525.21 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams purchased 231,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $2,317,525.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,525.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, David Brewster Williams acquired 210,400 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRAC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.31.
About Williams Rowland Acquisition
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
