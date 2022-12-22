Elliott Investment Management Sells 541,119 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Stock

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at $691,140,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $21,277,555.20.

On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40.

Peabody Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTU opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,972,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,392 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,907,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

