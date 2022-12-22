David Sangster Sells 121,478 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) COO David Sangster sold 121,478 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $3,741,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,733,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 10.1% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,350 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $294,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 29.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nutanix Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.