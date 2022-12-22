Simeon George Buys 500,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Simeon George acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,126,476 shares in the company, valued at $50,727,221.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Simeon George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Simeon George acquired 360,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00.

Design Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

DSGN stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 345,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

