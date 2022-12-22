Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.62.

RRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. ING Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.17. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $414.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.55 million. Analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,490,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,919,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

