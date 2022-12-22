Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Price Target at GBX 1,339.29

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,339.29 ($16.27).

TPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.15) to GBX 910 ($11.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.18) to GBX 1,110 ($13.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Travis Perkins to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 800 ($9.72) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 904 ($10.98) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.44). The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 895.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 914.63.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.