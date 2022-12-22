Simeon George Purchases 360,000 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) Director Simeon George purchased 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,486,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,978,287.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Simeon George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Simeon George purchased 500,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.28 per share, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00.

DSGN stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $474.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

