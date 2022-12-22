Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $2,618,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,377,185.92.

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $2,770,589.76.

On Thursday, November 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $2,401,282.56.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $145.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Cloudflare by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cloudflare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.7% in the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.04.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

