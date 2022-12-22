Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $6,170,896.47 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $259.75 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.47.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. KeyCorp began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

