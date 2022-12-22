Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $124.00

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $470,130.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,322.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 750 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $75,007.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,975.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight B. Duke sold 4,534 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $470,130.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,322.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $30,636,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after buying an additional 199,950 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,961,000 after buying an additional 183,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $10,506,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.33. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $122.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

