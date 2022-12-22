Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $5,148,211.75 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 153,175 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $5,148,211.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,017,345.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

VTYX opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VTYX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

