David Phipps Purchases 28,500 Shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Stock

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) CEO David Phipps acquired 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49,875.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,421,437,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,788 shares in the company, valued at $21,036,676,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextPlat Trading Up 9.7 %

NXPL stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlat Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 105.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

About NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

