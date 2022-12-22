Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $4,836,415.50 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 146,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $4,836,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,974,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,389,450.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17.

On Monday, November 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% during the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

