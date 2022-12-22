NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Director John Edward Miller Acquires 3,000 Shares

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) Director John Edward Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9,775.20 per share, with a total value of $29,325,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,829,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NextPlat Stock Performance

NXPL opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextPlat Corp has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 105.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.27%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

NextPlat Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.68% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

