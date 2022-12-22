Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

