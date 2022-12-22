Rodney Barreto Purchases 1,085,714 Shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Stock

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) Director Rodney Barreto purchased 1,085,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,899,999.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,062,856,057,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,476,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,560,761,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NextPlat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPL opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 10.12. NextPlat Corp has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. NextPlat had a negative net margin of 105.42% and a negative return on equity of 57.27%.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

About NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.23% of NextPlat as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.