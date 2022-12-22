Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 741,120 Shares

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 741,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $21,277,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,249,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $15,459,769.83.

On Friday, December 2nd, Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $21,220,793.36.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

