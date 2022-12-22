Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL) Insider Buys A$4,065,773.12 in Stock

Traka Resources Limited (ASX:TKL – Get Rating) insider Joshua Pitt acquired 5,494,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of A$4,065,773.12 ($2,728,706.79).

Traka Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Gorge Creek project located in Queensland. The company also has interests in the Musgraves and the Mt Cattlin Gold projects in Western Australia. Traka Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

