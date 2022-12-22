HC Wainwright Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $225.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MDGL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $279.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of MDGL opened at $289.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,616,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,236,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

