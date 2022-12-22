Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $289.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $289.79.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 683.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

