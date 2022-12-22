Brokerages Set Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target at $12.00

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AUPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

