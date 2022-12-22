Brokerages Set Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 347

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347 ($4.22).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.85) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.04) to GBX 220 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($24,028.18). In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold purchased 10,750 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($24,028.18). Also, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 20,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £39,800 ($48,347.91).
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
