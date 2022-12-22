Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $44.55

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

