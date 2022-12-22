Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.28 on Friday. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

